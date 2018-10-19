Boys soccer unleashes offense on the road

Ahead of this past week, the Hood River Valley boys soccer team was coming off a demoralizing 2-1 loss at home to the Intermountain Conference top-seed Ridgeview Ravens.

One penalty kick and a gap in the backfield led to a couple of first half goals for Ridgeview in the Oct. 11 matchup between the Ravens and Eagles, which helped the Ravens park the bus in the second half, keeping HRV’s offense away from the game-tying goal.

A win for HRV would’ve jumped them ahead of the Ravens for first in conference, but instead, it dropped them to third place behind Ridgeview (5-0-2) and The Dalles (4-0-2).

With that frustration from the loss to Ridgeview building up over the weekend, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, all that energy was unleashed on the road against Cowboys.

HRV picked up its largest margin of victory on the season as the Eagles beat Crook County by a final score of 11-0.

The win is also the largest margin of victory for the HRV boys soccer program since last year’s 10-0 victory at home against Pendleton.

Senior captain Robby Running led the way offensively for the Eagles, who ended with a career-high five goals against the Cowboys.

Behind the captain in goals scored was senior midfielder Harry Wilde, who finished with a season-high two goals.

A pair of senior defenders also found the back of the net on Tuesday. Manuel Trejo and Damian Charco each scored one goal versus Crook County.



A couple of underclassmen also scored — sophomores Ivan Solano and Gael Martinez Magana each ended with a goal in Tuesday’s matchup.

Leaders in assists for HRV versus Crook County: Fabian Magana (4), Ivan Carabantes (1), Julio Ramirez (1), Charco (1) and Martinez (1).

In the box for HRV, junior goal keeper Zach Marble ended with two saves and sophomore Andrew Mondragon ended with one save.

A matchup at home on Oct. 18 against the 1-5-1 Redmond Panthers would close out the week for HRV, as the Eagles’ picked up their first win of the season at the new Henderson Field by a final score of 5-0.

The victory against Redmond moved HRV to second place in the IMC at 5-1-2.

HRV will end the regular season next week with a matchup on the road versus Pendleton on Oct. 23, and then at home against The Dalles on Oct. 25. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Henderson Stadium versus The Dalles.