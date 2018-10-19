Candidates make their cases

Candidates made Hood River appearances just in time for ballot week for the Nov. 6 General Election. Hood River County Elections mailed ballots to homes on Oct. 17, meaning they should arrive in homes no later than Monday.

More coverage is planned for the Oct. 24 edition.

Republican Knute Buehler of Bend, running against incumbent Gov. Kate Brown, spoke Thursday to Hood River Rotary in its meeting at Columbia Gorge Hotel. Brown was invited, butunable to attend.

Buehler argued that Brown had failed on several fronts including K-12 education funding and performance, PERS reform, and child welfare and foster services. He pledged to bring job growth to rural Oregon by creating markets for agricultural and timber products, and through expanded renewable energy programs. “I’ll get the permits signed and be a partner in the success of rural communities,” Buehler said. He noted that the House District he serves in greater Bend is the district with the highest percentage of Democratic voters of any currently held by a Republican.

The four local State Legislature candidates spoke Tuesday at Riverside Community Church to a standing room-only crowd of nearly 200 people.

Present were Sen. Chuck Thomsen (R-Pine Grove) and his challenger, Democrat Chrissy Reitz of Hood River, and Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) and his challenger, Democrat Anna Williams of Hood River.

Also speaking was Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, running for U.S. House Dist. 2. Incumbent Greg Walden (R-Hood River) was invited, but had a scheduling conflict.