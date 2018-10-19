Two groundbreaking carbon reduction proposals are being considered in Oregon to combat climate change and these initiatives will be presented and discussed with the audience at a meeting on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at Riverside Church, 317 State St., Hood River, said a press release.

‘Day of action’ A Climate “Day of Action” will happen this weekend in Hood River and other Oregon communities. According to a press release from the non-profit advocacy group Renew Oregon, “In the wake of what’s described as a ‘deafening alarm’ on climate change from world scientists last week, a surge of attention has come to local action. In the face of such an overwhelming challenge, people want to know what they can do to be part of the solution.” Hundreds of volunteers across 12 events will learn about Oregon’s leadership opportunity developing clean energy and reducing climate pollution. Following a 9-10 a.m. presentation Oct. 20, volunteers will canvass door-to-door for candidates who have pledged to make Oregon a clean energy leader by passing the Clean Energy Jobs bill next year. In Hood River, the event is based at 1020 Wasco St.

The first initiative is the Clean Energy Jobs bill, which is taking shape in the Oregon legislature and is designed to do three things: Cap limits on the largest carbon polluters in the state, price large emitters for every ton of air pollution, and invest in clean energy solutions and job training programs. Passage and the strength of this bill will be determined by the make-up of the new Oregon legislature after the mid-term elections.

Both Hood River Democrats, Chrissy Reitz, running for State Senate, and Anna Williams, running for State Representative, support the bill.

The second proposal is specific to Portland, but if successful, it could spread throughout Oregon and to other states, said a press release. The Portland Clean Energy Initiative anticipates generating $30 million in new annual revenue for clean energy and clean energy jobs. The revenue is raised by a new 1 percent business licensing surcharge on the Portland revenue generated by retail corporations with over $1 billion in annual revenue and at least $500,000 in Portland revenue. The tax will not apply to groceries, medicine or health care services. Over 200 organizations and individuals have joined in a coalition to pass this bill, which will be on the Portland ballot for the mid-term elections in November. This is the first bill of this type in the country.

The public is invited to attend and learn about both initiatives and share their thoughts. Following the presentations, there will be coffee and desserts offered. The meeting is being jointly hosted by the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, 350PDX and Columbia Gorge Womens Action Network.