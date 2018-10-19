Election 2018: Cascade Locks City Council, Julie Caldwell, Butch Miller and Deanna Busdieker

(Note: Richard Randall and Sara Patrick are also running for Cascade Locks City Council, but did not respond to the questionnaire by press time.)

Julie Caldwell

Why are you running?

I love Cascade Locks and I would love to be a part of the strengthening and development of our city. Being on city council would give me an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported and encouraged me and my family for over 10 years.

How are you qualified for the position?

Working at the Ale House in Cascade Locks for the last five years and volunteering with various local projects and committees over the years has given me the opportunity to meet and interact with the local community and tourists. I think outside the box and have a great deal of insight into what the people of Cascade Locks and tourists would like to see our town become.

What are the top three issues facing the city in the next two years?

Fire and EMS have to be a priority. We need 24/7 coverage, period.

We need to maintain and upgrade our public utilities to keep up with the demands we are and will be facing.

We need to find solutions for more affordable housing and create living wage jobs.

What is an innovation you would recommend the city try?

I would like to see a dispensary in Cascade Locks. I believe it would bring much needed tax revenue that we could put towards needed repairs to our roads and public utilities. We are sending many tourists 20 miles away or into Washington to make their purchases. I would like to see the tax money go towards Cascade Locks instead.

Give your stance on these topics:

Fire and EMS: Fire and EMS are a priority. We need to find a way to ensure we have 24/7 coverage, which we currently do not have.

Economic development: I would like to see new businesses come into Cascade locks. We need more living-wage jobs.

Transportation infrastructure: We desperately need public parking for the tourists coming into town. I would also love to see some long-term parking for the long-distance hikers.

City infrastructure: Cascade Locks is growing. Tourism is booming and we need to make much needed repairs and maintenance to our local utilities.

Community involvement: We have a serious lack of community involvement. We need to step up and start volunteering.

Finish this statement: In 15 years, my vision for the City of Cascade Locks is …

... a thriving community, living wage jobs and affordable housing. A safe, secure and scenic life for all Cascade Locks residents.

Butch Miller

Why are you running?

I believe in involvement, to give to your community, and seeking improvement and betterment for those you serve. Safety of your constituents is the highest priority of any elected official.

I have the ability to listen and work for the citizens, to see Cascade Locks through this period of growth and challenge.

How are you qualified for the position?

Army service: Two and a half years Vietnam, three years Germany; executive board Portland Taxi Drivers, elected to two terms as driver representative, Portland Private for Hire Transportation Board; chairperson, Cascade Locks Community Church; Cascade Locks Action Committee; Cascade Locks Budget Committee.

What are the top three issues facing the city in the next two years?

Funding for fire and EMS is critical. Currently, the department is understaffed and incapable of providing 24 hour coverage.

Housing, lack of diversified housing serving different income levels. Specifically low income housing.

Qualified workers to supply the needs of a growing industrial area and expanding tourism industry.

What is an innovation you would recommend the City try?

Search for businesses whose investment model would focus on hiring locally.

Give your stance on these topics:

Fire and EMS: Increase funding.

Economic development: Look for businesses that will provide jobs for citizens of Cascade Locks and be contributing members of the community.

Transportation infrastructure: Increase in CAT scheduling between Hood River and Gateway Transit Center. Maintain Columbia Gorge Express.

City infrastructure: Search for funding to place sidewalks on Forest Lane.

Community involvement: Engage community members in meetings and gatherings to spur input and involvement.

Intergovernmental relations: I will use these relationships when it is to the benefit of Cascade Locks, particularly emergency services and planning.

Deanna Busdieker

Why are you running?

Beyond my personal dedication to civic duty, much like the mayor said at the forum, I feel like I still have work to do here.



How are you qualified for the position?

Nine years serving Cascade Locks, four on the planning commission and five as a council member. I attend workshops and conferences, serve on committees and network with other officials. I am always working to learn how to better govern and go far beyond a couple of council meetings each month.



What are the top three issues facing the city in the next two years?

First and second are the staffing crises in our electric and emergency services departments. Our efforts to improve emergency services have been only marginally successful. I hope when the electric department starts having significantly more revenue as new businesses come to town, we can hire extra workers and perhaps pay them more to increase retention.

Lastly, I believe the city is at a critical juncture where we need to dedicate ourselves to joining the modern world decisively. It was argued at LOC this year people living in a world that no longer exists make poor leaders.



What is an innovation you would recommend the city try?

I am already working to convince the rest of council that current technology making solar and wind power available even in Cascade Locks is something we need to prioritize. Not only because it makes us more energy efficient, but also that it is part of a good disaster plan.



Give your stance on these topics:

Fire and EMS: Have continually worked personally with our fire chief on issues facing the department, my current priorities include staffing and establishing an emergency radio communications network.

Economic development: We have made great leaps forward economically, and the industrial park appears to be filling up. Tourism is chugging right along with great success.



Transportation infrastructure: We desperately need an alternate route downtown besides WaNaPa, and a way to slow cars down coming off the freeway.

City infrastructure: The big projects (water, wastewater, electric expansion) are all currently being implemented. I would like to see us improve our energy efficiency and resiliency.

Community involvement: Don’t have any ideas right now that we haven’t already tried to improve involvement. Am open to suggestions. Council has a lot of frustration over this.

Intergovernmental relations: Cascade Locks is often ignored by outsiders, but that’s not a reason to renounce cooperation.

It is essential to moving forward in a modern world.

Finish this statement: In 15 years, my vision for the City of Cascade Locks is …

... an inclusive community supporting resiliency and evolution, with a plan for the future.