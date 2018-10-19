Election 2018

The Nov. 6 General Election fast approaches, with Hood River city and county positions, Oregon Legislative seats, U.S. House Dist. 2 and a variety of state-wide ballot measures in the balance.

The bulk of ballots were mailed on Oct. 17 to registered voters in the county. If you have not received your ballot by Oct. 21, call the Hood River Elections Department at 541-386-1442.

Current voters may change their registration information up to Election Day; this clarifies details in an article in the Oct. 17 edition. Tuesday was the final day for new voters to sign up.

Ballots will come with a blue “secrecy sleeve.” When you vote, put your ballot in the sleeve, then place the sleeve inside the sealable outer envelope for mailing or drop off.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, in order to count. (Do not mail your ballot after Oct. 29.)

Ballots may be returned by mail, with a first-class stamp on the envelope, or placed in drop boxes located in front of the County Building on Sixth and State, and at Cascade Locks City Hall. Ballots may also be delivered to a box on the counter of the third-floor Elections Office at the County Building. Polling booths are provided in that office, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Chances are you will receive two ballots if you recently updated your registration information. If that happens, keep the one with the green sticker and discard the other.

Also, sign that outer envelope with the signature matching the one on file at County Elections. (If you registered via DMV, make sure your signature matches the one on your driver’s license.)

Important: Sign only your own ballot. Do not sign anyone else’s ballot, or it could invalidate it. At the very least, it makes more work for the elections department, and for you: Any ballot with a question regarding its signature or status requires the voter to make a personal visit to the Elections Office to verify authenticity.

Remember, sign only your own ballot, and if you happen to receive two ballots, keep the one with the green sticker and discard the other.