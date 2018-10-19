Girls grab first soccer victory at new field

After a loss at home to Ridgeview for the Hood River Valley boys soccer team on Oct. 11, the HRV girls soccer team would have its chance to pick up the first soccer victory at Henderson Field on Oct. 16 against the Crook County Cowboys.

The girls headed into this game coming off a 2-0 road loss to the Intermountain Conference top-seed Ridgeview Ravens on Oct. 11.

Although the Eagles had a record of 3-1-1 in its past five games before Oct. 16, they were still outside the top-20 in 5A OSAA state rankings as they were 3-5-2 overall.

The loss to Ridgeview not only kept HRV outside the top-20, but it also moved the Eagles down to third place in conference with a 3-2-1 record, behind Ridgview (7-0) and The Dalles (4-1-2).

With a conference title out of the picture this season for the Eagles, as there’s only a week left of league competition, HRV still has a shot at second place as they’re only one game behind The Dalles in league play.

Before the final matchup of the season on the road against The Dalles Oct. 25, which will likely decide second place, the Eagles would have to put together a few wins.

And on Tuesday night, they were able to start a three-game stretch before the finale against The Dalles with a 6-1 home victory versus the Crook County Cowboys on Oct. 16.

“It was a physical game against Crook County and our girls kept cool heads,” said Hood River Valley girls head coach Kevin Haspela. “I’m proud of them for that.”

HRV and Crook County were both scoreless for the first 25 minutes on Tuesday, but in the 26th minute, sophomore forward Mira Olson dribbled past two defenders on the left side of the field giving her an opportunity for a shot at goal, which she was able to put through on a composed low shot to the right of the goal.

“We did a good job creating chances throughout the entire game,” said Haspela. “It did take us 26 minutes to find the back of the net, and I think for a few moments the girls were just expecting a goal, rather than staying hungry and actively working to create and finish their chances.”

In the 31st minute, the Eagles went up 2-0 after a goal by senior forward Jovana DeLaTorre.

HRV and Crook County would remain scoreless for the following 14 minutes of the first half, keeping the score at 2-0 heading into halftime.

Three minutes into the second half, senior midfielder Maritza Fernandez dribbled down the far-right flank and turned the corner for an opportunity on the far side of the box. Fernandez’s shot ended up going in off a Crook County defender as the player tried to clear it.

Three minutes later, Crook County’s Zoe Guthrie scored on a one-on-on opportunity with goalkeeper Barrett Ihde to cut the HRV lead down to 3-1.

However, it’d be all HRV once again after the Crook County goal in the 51st minute.

In the 56th minute, sophomore forward Vanessa Preciado received a pass and, with her back towards the goal, turned and shot from 12 yards out to give HRV a 4-1 lead.



Abby Mitchell scored in the 65th minute, followed by DeLaTorre’s second goal of the game in the 70th minute as she tucked a hard shot under the cross bar from 15 yards out. On the goal by DeLaTorre, Maria Bishai picked up the assist with a square pass from the left wing.

The three goals scored by HRV after the Crook County goal, along with the defense holding the Cowboys scoreless for the remainder of the second half, led the Eagles to a 6-1 victory at home versus Crook County.

“Great to get a win on the turf for the first time,” said Haspela. “The ball moves quickly on the new field, and we need to learn how to use the space appropriately.”

HRV ended with 26 shots on goal versus Crook County, while the Cowboys finished with two.

This past week’s competition came to an end on Oct. 18. The Eagles traveled to Redmond and beat the Panthers by a final score of 3-0.

HRV ends its conference season next week with a home matchup against the Pendleton Buckaroos on Tuesday, Oct. 23 and then will travel to The Dalles on Oct. 25 for the regular season finale with the Riverhawks.

The game versus Pendleton begins at 7 p.m. at Henderson Stadium.