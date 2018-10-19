Gorge Pickleball Classic Tournament results

The 2018 Gorge Pickleball Classic Tournament took place last weekend at the Sports Club in Hood River.

A total of 26 different competitions in both the gold and silver brackets were available for men and women playing doubles and singles, with 28-total winners in the gold bracket.

Gold and Silver bracket results as follow:

Gold bracket winners (mens doubles): Chris Davis and Shaun Anderson (Skill Groups 3.0 and 2.5); Rich Pierce and David Kellogg (Skill Groups 3.5 IPA and 3.5 Pilsner); Dunk Duncan and Road Runner (beep beep) Miller (Skill Groups 4.0 Pilsner and 4.0 Porter); Kevin Beeson and Niklas Christensen (Skill Groups 4.5); Sean Hale and Scott McDonald (Skill Groups 5.0).

Gold bracket winners (womens doubles): Karin Hammerquist and Missy Mancia (Skill Groups 3.0 and 2.5); Raquel Davis and Debra Brownlee (Skill Groups 3.5 IPA and 3.5 Porter); Julie Farrenkopf and Michelle Annett (Skill Groups upper IPA and upper Porter).

Gold bracket winners (mixed doubles): Lynne Annett and Mike Annett (Skill Groups 3.0, 2.5 IPA and 3.0, 2.5 Pilsner); Connie Schwing and Marcus Schwing (Skill Groups 3.5 IPA and 3.5 Pilsner); Ginger Spohr and Paul Baragona (Skill Groups 4.0 IPA and 4.0 Pilsner); Tracie DeJager-hale and Enrique Ruiz (Skill Groups 4.5 and 5.0).

Gold bracket winners (mens singles): Shaun Anderson (Skill Groups 3.0 and 2.5); David Powell (Skill Groups 3.5); Isidro Mendoza Jr (Skill Groups 4.0); Enrique Ruiz (Skill Groups 5.0 and 4.5).

Gold bracket winners (womens singles): Livia Christensen (Skill Groups 3.5, 3.0 and 2.5) and Tracie DeJager-hale (Skill Groups 5.0, 4.5 and 4.0).

Silver bracket winners (mens doubles): James Earhart and Jorge Pelinski (Skill Groups 3.0 and 2.5); Ray FitzSimmons and Jim Richardson (Skill Groups 3.5 IPA and 3.5 Pilsner); Dylan Lammers and Mark Johnson (Skill Groups 4.0 Pilsner and 4.0 Porter); Carney Lucas and Cole Henderson (Skill Groups 4.5); Rick Hammerquist and Danny Mancia (Skill Groups 5.0).

Silver bracket winners (womens doubles): Dottie Truelove and Lynda Boesel (Skill Groups 3.0 and 2.5); Katie Lamm and Jean Verdini (Skill Groups 3.5 IPA and 3.5 Porter); Katie Lamm and Jean Verdini (Skill Groups upper IPA and upper Porter).

Silver bracket winners (mixed doubles): Lynda Boesel and James Earhart (Skill Groups 3.0, 2.5 IPA and 3.0, 2.5 Pilsner); Boo Stevens and Mike Stevens (Skill Groups 3.5 IPA and 3.5 Pilsner); Kristen Siebert and Jim Winkle (Skill Groups 4.0 IPA and 4.0 Pilsner); Laura Cummings and Niklas Christensen (Skill Groups 4.5 and 5.0).

Silver bracket winners (mens singles): Bart Kicklighter (Skill Groups 3.0 and 2.5); Mike Nelson (Skill Groups 3.5); Brandon Zornado (Skill Groups 4.0); Kevin Beeson (Skill Groups 5.0 and 4.5).

Silver bracket winners (womens singles): Kelle Guchee (Skill Groups 3.5, 3.0 and 2.5) and Raegan Ferguson (Skill Groups 5.0, 4.5 and 4.0).