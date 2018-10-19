‘A hole to fill’

Hood River County will hold the first of its two drop-in budget workshops on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Community Building of the County Fairgrounds in Odell, to provide information on the complicated issue and allow people to provide input on potential solutions.

The county’s General Fund budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year is approximately 12.8 million and its expected revenue is $11.2 million — $1.6 million short. This number does not include the beginning balance of $885,700 (6.9 percent of the total budget) or the $721,000 (.056 percent) transferred from the Reserve Fund to balance the budget.

Where does the county get its revenue? The county’s revenue came from the following sources (percentages are approximate): Property taxes (27.4 percent): The county receives 10 percent of collected property taxes, with the rest going to schools, cities, parks, and fire and library districts. Timber sales transfers (22.6 percent): Oregon Department of Forestry deposits a portion of their sales into the county’s general fund to compensate for about 27,000 acres of forest land that’s suitable for timber production Licenses, fees and permits (16.2 percent) Intergovernmental funding, such as money received for state-mandated programs (14.5 percent). This also includes a portion of federal forest revenues given as compensation for the county’s forest land, since the majority of county forest land (62 percent) is owned by either the state or federal government and is thus exempt from property taxes “Other,” which is money from the sale of surplus property and investment earnings (.3 percent) Other transfers, such as video lottery dollars and money from public works (.06 percent)

One of the reasons behind the significant shortfall is that the county’s two sources of timber revenue are directly affected by annual changes in log prices — which can cause problems when those prices fluctuate every year.

“The county timber lands have provided a great source of sustainable revenue for decades,” said Commissioner Les Perkins. “Our acreage acts as a giant savings account that is earning interest every year in the form of tree growth.”

To increase stability, the Department of Forestry calculates an amount based average yield over a 10-year period to transfer from the timber fund to the general fund, which is then adopted into the annual budget.

“What comes into the county general fund from the timber operations is based on a sustainable yield formula, exactly like taking the interest off of a savings account without touching the principle,” Perkins said.

The problem now is that log prices have now been consistently down long enough for timber transfers to reflect the trend. Since 2006, the county’s timber revenue has dropped 36 percent.

While property tax revenue isn’t decreasing, the county’s tax rate is stuck at $1.41 per $1,000 of taxable value — the ninth lowest rate of Oregon’s 36 counties. For reference, Clackamas County’s rate is $2.98, and Wasco County’s is $4.25.

This limit is due to two pieces of legislation: Measure 5, which established limits on Oregon’s property taxes, and Measure 50, which limits the growth of a property’s assessed value to three percent per year.

“The primary reason Hood River County’s permanent tax rate is so low is due to the county’s previously strong timber revenue. This revenue has decreased substantially in recent decades for a variety of reasons; yet Measures 5 and 50 limit the county’s ability to increase property tax revenue,” states the county in an informational piece.

County staff estimates that the assessed market value, county-wide, is nearly half of its real market value.

“Hood River County’s low property tax collections are out-of-step with other socio-economic factors,” the county states, citing statistics showing that the county’s unemployment rate is the second lowest of Oregon’s 36 counties and personal income is the eighth highest.

With timber revenue decreasing and the county unable to raise property taxes to compensate, the county’s budget cannot adjust to the rising cost of expenditures.

“Despite over a decade of yearly department budget cuts, staff and services cuts, deferred maintenance and delayed equipment replacement, Hood River County has a very large budget hole to fill just to even maintain existing levels of service for county residents,” said Commissioner Rich McBride.

Cuts since 2016 In the last two years, the budget committee and the commissioners have made the following cuts: Deferred replacement of vehicles Eliminated the Weed and Pest program Eliminated funding for the courthouse replacement project, losing $4 million in matching state funds in the process Eliminated the Hood River County share of the Chamber of Commerce’s funding for tourism marketing and promotion Eliminated funding for maintenance of the cemetery and Panorama Point, Ruthton and Oak Grove Parks (local funds were raised to keep Oak Grove maintained) Eliminated funding for legislative advocacy at the federal level Reduced funding for the Oregon State University Extension and Heritage Council (museum) Reduced available GIS/Web mapping services

Over half of the county’s expenditures go towards personnel costs (62 percent, or approximately $7.95 million), which covers salary and benefits for county employees. The largest sum goes to the sheriff’s department at 21.4 percent of the total General Fund ($2.75 million), and payment to NORCOR for jail services is the second largest expense at 12.6 percent of the total General Fund ($1.6 million).

“Hood River County is currently faced with challenges in attracting qualified personnel to fill numerous important positions,” said Jeff Hecksel, county administrator. “The county is unable to offer salaries comparable to equivalent positions, especially when candidates face the high costs of living locally.”

Despite continued reductions in staff, personnel costs remain high due to rising health insurance premiums and increasing Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) costs. PERS alone cost $1.1 million in the current fiscal year and is only expected to increase.

Capital outlay — which is used for fixed assets such as land, facilities and equipment — is 2.6 percent of the total General Fund (about $333,600) and is spread across all departments. “(Capital outlay) has been substantially deferred due to lack of resources,” the county states.

Since the county has been operating at a deficit for nearly a decade and has continued to cut capital outlay to support other areas of the budget, county buildings and other infrastructure suffer from a lack of maintenance and multiple departments are in drastic need of new equipment.

“County government does not have the ability to maintain existing levels of service or withstand economic downturns with current revenue sources,” Commissioner Karen Joplin said.

“The Board of Commissioners made a resolution for a three-year limit of a maximum draws of $750,000 per year from reserves,” she said. “We made reductions in the current budget so as not to exceed that reserves draw amount. We have vowed as a budget committee and Board of Commissioners to not go beyond that dip in the next two years, which will mean more annual reductions.”

“The county is exploring sustainability measures for its future, and the public will be briefed on possible solutions which could include property tax levies, a prepared food and beverage tax, or sales tax options,” said a press release about Wednesday’s workshop. “County commissioners and department managers from over a dozen county departments will be available for conversations, information and to answer questions.”

A second, identical workshop will be held on Nov. 8 in the Hood River Valley Adult Center.