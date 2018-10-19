HRV girls water polo unable to close in on Barlow in MHC

The Hood River Valley girls water polo team had flipped their one loss on the season into a stretch of six straight victories ahead of the matchup with the top-seeded Barlow Bruins in the Mount Hood Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

HRV had traveled to Grant on Oct. 11 and beat the Generals by a final forfeit victory of 5-0.

With a six-game winning streak on their side, the girls were full steam ahead as they welcomed the Barlow Bruins to the Hood River Aquatic Center on Oct. 16.

The last time these two teams meet was on Sept. 20 in Barlow, and the Bruins beat the Eagles by a final score of 12-4.

After that loss for the Eagles, HRV went on that six-game winning streak ahead of the final matchup of the season on Tuesday between these two programs.

The contest Tuesday night would be a battle for first place in the MHC, as Barlow was 9-1 in league play and HRV had an 8-1 conference record.

Against the Bruins on Oct. 16, the girls had a much better showing than in the first matchup between the two schools, but it still wasn’t enough. Barlow came out of Hood River with the 15-12 victory over the Eagles.

Offensively, the girls shot 11-28 (39.3 percent) as a team, with junior Faith Ocheskey leading the way as she had four goals on 12 shot attempts; both were team-highs against the Bruins.

Three other Eagles had multiple-goal efforts against Barlow: Jaime Robinson (2), Madaket Greenleaf (2) and Alea McCarty (2).

Olivia Sumerfield capped off the Eagles’ scoring with one goal versus the Bruins.

Robinson led the way in assists with four of the Eagles’ 10-total as a team.

Others who tallied assists against the Bruins: Sumerfield (3); Ocheskey (2) and Greenleaf (1).

Defensively, HRV tallied nine steals on the night and had freshman Mary Kissinger step in as the starting goalkeeper for the injured Jenni Ruggles.

Leaders in steals versus Barlow: Robinson (5), Ocheskey (1), Greenleaf (1), Sarah Arpag (1) and Grace Reagan (1).

Kissinger had an impressive game against the league’s best, as she came up with six saves on 21 shot attempts for the Bruins.

After losing a close game against Barlow, HRV traveled to Gresham to play the Gophers on Thursday, Oct. 18 (results unavailable at press time).

The next home game for Hood River will be against the Sandy Pioneers on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Aquatic Center.

