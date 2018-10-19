POLICE LOG, Oct. 8 to 13

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 10 — May Street — A Stevenson resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, a Vancouver resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Oct. 11 — Fourth Street, 100 block — A local business reported finding marijuana in a package.
Oct. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and identity theft.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 13 — Hood River — Oregon City resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 12 — Industrial Loop, 1200 block — Fraud reported at a local business.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 8 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 9 — Hood River — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 11 — Wasco Street, 2600 block — Vehicle crash with injury reported.
Oct. 12 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle collision reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 10 — Westcliff Drive — Transient arrested on a warrant for a parole violation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported. The loss prevention officer reported more than $600 in losses.
Oct. 9 — Hood River — Officer took a report of the theft of political signs belonging to a local candidate. It was reported that political signs have been stolen at various locations throughout the Hood River area. These signs are valued at $25 each.
Oct. 11 — Event Site — Business owner reported the theft of a cooler.
Oct. 11 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Theft of cash from a self-checkout station reported.
Oct. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer dispatched to a store regarding a subject who had committed a theft.
Other:
Oct. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — A local business found what they believed to be drugs.
The item was seized and tested. It was determined the item was not a controlled substance.
Oct. 13 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Officer assisted the Hood River Sheriff’s Office by transporting a suspect to NORCOR.
