Death Notice for Oct. 24 edition: Stanley Harryman

Stanley Harryman

Stanley E. Harryman passed away on Oct. 20, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Stan was born on Aug. 21, 1935, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.