Service Announcements for Oct. 24 edition: Claudia Schon, Joy Eckart and Charles Thompson

Claudia Schon

Claudia J. Schon, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Oct. 19, 2018. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Oct. 26 at St. Peters Catholic Church, The Dalles, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., and burial to follow at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Joy Eckart

Joy Elaine Eckart, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Oct. 19, 2018, at a local care facility. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 at LifeLine Baptist Church, 801 East 10th, The Dalles. Burial will follow at Idelwide Cemetery, Hood River, Ore. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.



Charles Thompson

Charles “Charlie” Thompson passed away on Oct. 13, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. Charlie was born on April 27, 1963, and was 55 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25 at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State streets, Hood River. A community potluck will follow. All are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.