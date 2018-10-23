Climate Change: Local youths plan rally, mock trial to support ‘Youth v. government’ lawsuit

With the ground-breaking Juliana v. United States climate change trial coming next week, what does the issue really mean to local young people?

Find out Sunday in a two-part event starting at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Hood River.

Sunday Events 3:30 p.m. — gathering at Overlook Memorial Park 4 p.m. — mock trial, with HRVHS Earth Action Club Visit www.CGCAN.org to learn more and to sign up to testify.

To support the young plaintiffs in what is also known as “Children’s Trust” and “Youth v. Gov” trial, students from the Hood River Valley High School Earth Action Club, and throughout the Gorge, will participate in a half-hour rally on Oct. 28 at 3:30 at Overlook Memorial Park (Salmon waterfall at Second and State) in downtown Hood River.

From 4-5 p.m. there will be a Earth Action hearing, a mock trial of sorts, across the street in the Hood River City Hall council chambers.

There, youths will describe how the climate crisis is impacting them and their future. There will be a panel of adult “judges” listening.

Students and youth up to the age of 22 are welcome to speak.

The events are organized by the Hood River Valley Earth Action Club, Columbia Gorge Community College and students from around the Gorge, along with members Friends of the Columbia Gorge and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network.

The event is in response to 21 young people who are engaged in a landmark lawsuit against the U.S. government. The plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States allege that the federal government, through affirmative actions that cause climate change, has violated the youngest generation’s constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property, as well as failed to protect essential public trust resources.

“The U.S. government, for more than three years, has vigorously fought to keep the youth’s legal action from going to court,” stated co-organizer and Hood River Councilmember Peter Cornelison in a press release. “Most recently, the Trump Administration sought to involve the U.S. Supreme Court. “Last minute legal delays are still being attemped but the case is set to begin in U.S. District Court in Eugene,” on Monday, Cornelison noted.

He said, “We must listen to our children and heed their hopes and fears. Our government needs to be held accountable for their future and should create a science-based national climate recorvery plan.”

The Juliana v. United States case has become a historical landmark in U.S. litigation, as law schools across the nation have already entered it into their course of study for aspiring lawyers.