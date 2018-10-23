Election 2018: Blue sleeve, green sticker, and other Ballot Basics to remember for Nov. 6

The Nov. 6 General Election ballots are in your mailbox, there on the kitchen counter or, for some, already back in the hands of Hood River County Elections Department.

If you have not received your ballot call the Elections Department at 541-386-1442.

Here are more Ballot Basics to remember:

*Ballots must be in the hands of County Elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, in order to count.

*Do not mail your ballot after Oct. 29, or it could get held up in the mail.

*Ballots will come with a blue “secrecy sleeve.” When you vote, put your ballot in the sleeve, then place the sleeve inside the sealable outer envelope for mailing or drop off.

*Ballots may be returned by mail, with a first-class stamp on the envelope, or placed in drop boxes located in front of the County Building on Sixth and State, and at Cascade Locks City Hall.

*Ballots may also be delivered to a box on the counter of the third-floor Elections Office at the County Building. Polling booths are provided in that office, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

*Chances are you will receive two ballots if you recently updated your registration information. If that happens, keep the one with the green sticker and discard the other.

*Sign that outer envelope with the signature matching the one on file at County Elections. (If you registered via the DMV, make sure your signature matches the one on your driver’s license.)

*Sign only your own ballot. Do not sign anyone else’s ballot, or it could invalidate it. At the very least, it makes more work for the elections department, and for you: Any ballot with a question regarding its signature or status requires the voter to make a personal visit to the Elections Office to verify authenticity.