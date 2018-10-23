Entertainment Update for Oct. 24 Edition

Brian Litt performs at Moth Lounge

Hood River musician Brian Litt brings his solo blues to Moth Lounge on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Moth Lounge is home to open mics with Tim Decker at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and karaoke with Kitty Cat at 8 p.m. Fridays.

Carrell, Olsen at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Thursday, Oct. 25: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m. (cover songs)

Saturday, Oct. 27: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (one man band)

Sunday, Oct. 28: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Ever Wild: An evening with Darryl Lloyd

Enjoy an evening with author Darryl Lloyd for a narrated slide show for his newly released book “Ever Wild: A Lifetime on Mount Adams,” on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. An optional dinner starts at 6 p.m. ($15) and the program begins at 7 p.m. (free).

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

‘Highway 30‘ exhibit at History Museum

The History Museum of Hood River County presents “Engineering Highway 30: Artist’s Dream/Engineer’s Nightmare,” through Dec. 31. See page B3 for details in “Pick of the Week.”

History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.

Tracy Klas at Zim’s

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Oct. 26: Tracy Klas and Friends, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27: No music due to Pac12 football.

Tuesday, Oct. 30: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Gorge Halloween events for adults

Take Two Full Band bash at The Dalles Eagles — Come join the Halloween Bash on Oct. 27 with “Take Two — The Full Band.” Ted Horwitz, Kim Beyers, Andree Yost and Jeff Minnick will be playing a wide variety of tunes you know. There will be a costume contest and the lodge will be offering a courtesy van that evening. Fun starts at 8 p.m. Everyone 21 and up is welcome. $5 cover for members and $6 for non-members. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

‘Scary Party’ Oct. 31 at River City Saloon — Lord Kush presents “Scary Party” on Oct. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. at River City Saloon. This is a 21-and-over party with $5 admission, featuring music by Lord Kush, KDSML, G.O.B., and House Plants United. Costume party, door prizes, ghosts and ghouls.

Mark Daly at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m., join Mark Daly, singer, composer and guitarist, as he performs a soulful and spirited musical collection.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Ryan Kolberg at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Oct. 26: Ryan Kolberg. Creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2: Chihuahua Desert, “the best Borderline Fiesta and western music and South-of-the-Border classics,” 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16: Kay Floria and Randy Bell, , 6-9 p.m.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Concert to benefit STEM Oct. 27

Live Sessions, a community concert series showcasing local musicians and benefiting non-profit organizations, kicks off Saturday, Oct. 27, featuring the Grateful Growlerz, Ben Blakely, Sevren and The Brown Brothers. The event will benefit STEM programs for Wahtonka Community School. “The aim of the series is to highlight some of the work done in our community by non-profit organizations and bring people together,” said organizer Lu Seapy. The show will be held at The Riv Café (formerly The Riverenza) from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for youth 17 and under. Bring a plate of treats to share and entry is free. The Riv, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles; 541-980-5001.

Funkship dance party Oct. 27

Don’t miss the Funkship’s Intergalactic Dance Party on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Bingen Theater. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Under 21 admitted with accompanying adult. Come in costume and dance to some out of this world grooves. This is a benefit for Columbia River Fellowship for (Interplanetary) Peace. Tickets are $10 in advance (Brownpaper Tickets) and $15 at the door.

Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.

Mando City performs benefit Nov. 7

Mando City performs a benefit Nov. 7 at River City Saloon for the White Salmon Youth Center; this is an all-ages event from 7-9 p.m. Half of all food sales will go to the project, and all sales of Everybody’s Brewing products.

Fifth Annual GOvember Party Nov. 10

Gorge Owned (GO!), with help from sponsors Tofurky and Trillium Engineering, celebrates a year of resilience and positive change at its fifth annual GOvember Party and Fundraiser at Mosier Company, 904 Second Ave., Mosier, on Nov. 10 from 5-8:30 p.m. A $10 suggested donation includes commemorative pint glass, live music from award-winning Southern folk duo Bearcoon, silent auction packages from local businesses and a chance to win a weekend getaway in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Registration required; visit GorgeOwned.org.