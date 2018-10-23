Horizon soccer advances to league championship

Horizon soccer on Monday, Oct. 22 beat Damascus Christian in penalty kicks of the league semifinal matchup to advance to the league championship on Saturday, Oct. 27.
After double overtime, Horizon and Damascus played two rounds of penalties, with the Hawks coming on top by a final score of 2-1.
Video footage of the penalty kicks against Damascus can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/misty.connely.9/videos/10217166223573493/?t=44.
Horizon will be playing for the league championship at Wilsonville High School at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 versus Crosshill Christian.
Full story of Monday's semifinal game to follow in the Oct. 27 edition of the Hood River newspaper.
