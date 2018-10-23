Hood River News logo

Middle school football finishes season 6-1

Middle school football finished the 2018 season with a 6-1 record. Players and coaches (pictured, left to right) – Front row: Zane Cassady, Chaz Rockett, Aiden Cantrell, Mason Bates, Cole Cantrell, Troy Rockett, Chris Johnson, Killian DeHaven, Carter Lemieux, Grady Williams and Aiden Smith. Middle Row: Abraham Tinajero Villasenor, Ethan Zack, Wyatt Smith, Ethan Rivera, Ethan Smith, Jaxon Green and Dylan Maddox. Back row: coach Andy Cantrell, head coach Brian Rockett, Jorge Pineda Bustos, Max Meckoll, Jonny Lamas, Lauraine Smith, Trevon Beam, Eddie Villa, Myles Williams, Shaw Burns, Devon Boydston, Victor Gavilan, Alex Lowell, Jake von Lubken, Michael Frost, Gionni Villalobos, Brycen Lauritsen, coach Collin Smith and coach Erick von Lubken. Not pictured: Gabe Rogers and coach Todd Rogers.

Credit: Submitted photo
The combined seventh and eighth grade Hood River Middle School and Wy’east Middle School Eagles football team finished the 2018 season with a 6-1 record.

HRV began the season with a home opener against Corbett. The Eagles had no problem beating the Cardinals as they won in shutout fashion, 36-0.

Next up, the boys would travel to Vancouver to face off against Kings Way Christian School. With a chance to start 2-0, the Eagles came away with a 46-8 victory.

HRV’s next opponent would come from across the river, when White Salmon visited Hood River. The Eagles controlled the game from the opening kickoff, ending with a 52-0 win.

Stevenson came to town the following week and gave the undefeated Eagles some trouble early in the first half, but the Eagles rallied with several timely stops by the defense and came away with a 14-0 home victory.

After a close game the week prior, HRV would be tested the following week on the road against The Dalles. Undefeated through the first four games, the Eagles were unable to move to 5-0 against The Dalles as the Riverhawks won by a final score of 7-6.

In that game, both teams fought hard and each scored a single touchdown, but HRV was unable to convert their extra point opportunity after the touchdown, while The Dalles nailed their conversion.

At 4-1 on the season, the boys followed up the loss against The Dalles with their second 36-point victory against Corbett on the season; HRV beat the Cardinals by a final score of 42-6.

In the Eagles’ last game, the team faced Alice Ott Middle School from the David Douglas school district in Portland. Both the offense and defense were firing on all cylinders and the game ended 52-12 in Hood River’s final victory.

“This team was something special to coach,” said head coach Brian Rockett. “The kids worked hard to improve all season, perfecting their techniques and trying new plays. We also had a great group of coaches.”

