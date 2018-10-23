POLICE LOG, Oct. 16 to 21

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 19 — Fourth Street — Hood River resident arrested for harassment and resisting arrest.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 16 — Hood River — Hood River female cited and released for driving while suspended.

Oct. 17 — 13th and May — Two car, non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.

Oct. 18 — Belmont and Avalon Drive — Officer dispatched to a blocking two car, non-injury motor vehicle accident.

Oct. 19 — Cascade Avenue near Rand — Officer responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle accident.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 18 — Hood River — Hood River resident contacted regarding a restraining order violation.

Oct. 18 — Hood River — Molalla resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of five counts of identity theft, hindering prosecution, giving false information to a peace officer, failure to carry and present a license, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of heroin and a parole violation from the Oregon State Parole Board. In the same incident, a Gladstone resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of heroin and identity theft.

Oct. 20 — Hood River — Parkdale resident arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer arrived on scene of a medical call and realized the person being treated was a loal transient male who had been advised he needed to stay away from Hood River per the Hood River District Attorney.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 19 — Country Club Road, 100 block — Two bicycles reported as stolen.

Oct. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two females were issued theft II citations after being apprehended by a local store’s security team for theft. The two were cited and released and all merchandise was recovered by the store.

Other:

Oct. 16 — Salem — Hood River Police generated a report from a Salem resident about a lost wallet at the Salem DMV.

Oct. 20 — Oak Street, 400 block — Missouri driver’s license found at a local restaurant.

Oct. 21 — Starvation Creek Park— Officer was involved in a pursuit, in which the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office initiated.