‘Tree of the Month’ is Ponderosa

The Hood River Tree Committee presents its first “Tree of the Month” in hopes that it will increase resident’s appreciation for some of the special trees we live amongst, said a press release. October’s Tree of the Month is a Ponderosa Pine located on the corner of 12th and May streets and chosen for its size, resiliency, and high visibility. “The committee is confident that all Hood River residents have driven past this magnificent Ponderosa Pine at some time or another,” said the press release. “Ponderosa pine is the most widely distributed pine in North America. It grows from the Pacific coast to South Dakota and from Canada to Mexico. In Oregon, it’s almost as prominent east of the Cascades as Douglas-fir is west of it. Ponderosa pine is long-lived, frequently exceeding 500 years.”