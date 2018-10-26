Hood River News logo

‘Addams Family’ opens

Grandma Addams (Sofie Larsen-Teskey) welcomes Alice Beineke (Kelsey Stewart) to dinner while the Ancestors look on.

Photo by Trisha Walker
Grandma Addams (Sofie Larsen-Teskey) welcomes Alice Beineke (Kelsey Stewart) to dinner while the Ancestors look on.

By Trisha Walker

As of Friday, October 26, 2018

﻿

Hood River Valley High School’s Preforming Arts Department presents “The Addams Family” starting this weekend, Oct. 26-27 at 7 p.m. at the HRVHS Bowe Theater. (For additional dates and times, see “On Stage,” at left.) The musical is directed by Rachel Harry, with musical direction by Dan Kenealy. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, with tickets available at Waucoma Bookstore or at the door. The award-winning Broadway production is rated PG-13. Above, Grandma Addams (Sofie Larsen-Teskey) welcomes Alice Beineke (Kelsey Stewart) to dinner while the Ancestors look on.

﻿

More like this story

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)