‘Addams Family’ opens

Hood River Valley High School’s Preforming Arts Department presents “The Addams Family” starting this weekend, Oct. 26-27 at 7 p.m. at the HRVHS Bowe Theater. (For additional dates and times, see “On Stage,” at left.) The musical is directed by Rachel Harry, with musical direction by Dan Kenealy. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, with tickets available at Waucoma Bookstore or at the door. The award-winning Broadway production is rated PG-13. Above, Grandma Addams (Sofie Larsen-Teskey) welcomes Alice Beineke (Kelsey Stewart) to dinner while the Ancestors look on.
