Death notices, Oct. 27 edition: Pauline Ernst, Otto Tschanz III and Sandra Anderson

As of Friday, October 26, 2018

Pauline Ernst

Pauline Fargher Ernst, age 93, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away at home on Oct. 19, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Otto Tschanz III

Otto “Skip” Henry Tschanz III, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 24, 2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Sandra Anderson

Sandra Dee Anderson, age 69, a resident of Wamic, Ore., passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

﻿

﻿

