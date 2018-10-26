Death notices, Oct. 27 edition: Pauline Ernst, Otto Tschanz III and Sandra Anderson

Pauline Ernst
Pauline Fargher Ernst, age 93, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away at home on Oct. 19, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Otto Tschanz III
Otto “Skip” Henry Tschanz III, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 24, 2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Sandra Anderson
Sandra Dee Anderson, age 69, a resident of Wamic, Ore., passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment