Service announcements for Oct. 27 edition: Patricia Jacobsen and Nobi Akiyama

Patricia “Pat” Jacobsen passed away on October 23, 2018 at Oregon Health Science University in Portland, Ore. Pat was born on Aug. 5, 1948, and was 70 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Wasco School Event Center, 903 Barnett St., Wasco, Ore. Private burial will be at the Emigrant Springs Cemetery of Wasco.

Private burial will be at the Emigrant Springs Cemetery of Wasco.

Nobi Akiyama passed away on Nov. 16, 2017, in Hood River, Ore. He was born on May 20, 1922, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing. A time to celebrate Nobi's life is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River.