Boys soccer finishes second in IMC

With first place already locked away by the Ridgeview Ravens ahead of the final day of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 25, the race for second place for the Hood River Valley boys soccer program in the Intermountain Conference was still in-play with one game remaining before the 5A state playoffs.

Intermountain conference play ended on Thursday and on this day, the Hood River Valley Eagles and The Dalles Riverhawks matched up in Hood River to settle which team would end the season second place in IMC standings.

Both schools were 6-1-2 ahead of Thursday’s night matchup at Henderson Field and had tied in their first matchup of the season on Oct. 4 in The Dalles by a final score of 2-2.

With all the marbles on the table in Thursday’s game, HRV picked up the 2-1 win over The Dalles and secured second place in the final Intermountain Conference standings while dropping The Dalles to third place.

Fabian Magaña and Ivan Solano each scored for the Eagles in the regular season finale.

The victory for HRV extended the Eagles’ winning streak to four moving into the first round of state competition on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Final IMC standings: Ridgeview (first place, 8-0-2); Hood River Valley (second place, 7-1-2); The Dalles (third place, 6-2-2); Redmond (fourth place, 2-7-1); Pendleton (fifth place, 2-7); and Crook County (sixth place, 1-8-1).

HRV finished the regular season with an 8-4-2 overall record and placed 13th in the final 5A OSAA state rankings ahead of the 5A state tournament.

The boys will be travelling next Tuesday for the opening round of the tournament, but a time and destination had not been set before press time. To keep updated on the time and destination, visit www.osaa.org/teams/24297.