Election 2018: Final HR City, Legislative forum happens Oct. 30; Ballot Basics revisited

City of Hood River mayoral and council candidates and the four contenders for local State Legislative seats have been invited to the Oct. 30 forum in the banquet space at Hood River Hotel, 102 Oak St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the forum starts at 6 p.m.

Nate DeVol has developed quesetions for the candidates in the event sponsored by Hood River Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Paul Blackburn and his challenger, Susan Johnson, are confirmed, as are council candidates Peter Cornelison, Tim Counihan, Erick Haynie, Jim Klaas, Jessica Metta, Joe Sheahan and Brian Towey.

Also confirmed are Senate Dist. 26 incumbent Chuck Thomsen (R-Pine Grove) and his Democrat challenger, Chrissy Reitz; and House Dist. 52 incumbent Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) and his Democrat challenger, Anna Williams

BALLOT BASICS

The Nov. 6 General Election ballots must be in the hands of County Elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, in order to count.

Do not mail your ballot after Oct. 29, or it could get held up in the mail.

Ballots may be placed in drop boxes at the County Building on Sixth and State and at Cascade Locks City Hall, or to a box on the counter of the third-floor Elections Office at the County Building.

If you receive two ballots, keep the one with the green sticker and discard the other.

Remember to sign the outer envelope with your own signature and sign only your own ballot.