Girls soccer ends second in IMC standings

After dominating the Columbia River Conference year-in and year-out, the Hood River Valley girls soccer team fell short of winning the first ever girls soccer Intermountain Conference title this season.

Final conference standings in the IMC: Ridgeview (first place, 10-0); Hood River (second place, 7-2-1); The Dalles (third place, 4-3-3); Pendleton (fourth place, 3-6-1); Redmond (fifth place, 1-6-3); Crook County (sixth place, 0-8-2).

Despite being accustomed to finishing atop of league standings, the Hood River Valley girls soccer team should feel accomplished with second place in the IMC, considering the girls started the season 0-4-1 and lost more than half of its players from last year’s starting varsity lineup.

With the slow start and having to revamp nearly an entire varsity team, the girls finishing 7-5-2 overall, 7-2-1 in league and 18th in 5A OSAA state standings is an impressive finish to the regular season.

Hood River closed out its last four games of the season in dominating fashion, winning four straight and outscoring opponents 15-2.

This past week, HRV closed out the regular season with a victory at home over Pendleton and a road win against The Dalles.

HRV matched up with Pendleton on Tuesday, Oct. 23 and beat the Buckaroos by a final score of 3-0 on senior night.

Seniors on this year’s HRV girls soccer roster: Rebecca Kiyokawa (defender); Isabelle Starr (defender); Jovana DeLaTorre (forward); Sarah Santillan (midfield); Abigail Mitchell (midfield); Abby McCormack (midfield); Maritza Medina (forward/midfield); Maritza Fernandez (forward); Barrett Ihde (goal keeper); Damary Romero (goal keeper).

The Eagles’ regular season finale came on the road in The Dalles, as they took down the Riverhawks by a final score of 3-1.

Before the final four games of the season, The Dalles and HRV were battling for the second-place spot in the IMC standings.

HRV and The Dalles were neck-and-neck for second place, but that was before HRV closed out the season on a four-game winning streak, while The Dalles ended its season 0-2-2.

The Eagles rank 17th in 5A final state standings.