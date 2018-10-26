Halloween Happenings: Community plans spooky (and not-so-spooky) fun

Trick-or-Treat for FISH Saturday in HR, CL

National Honor Society members from Hood River Valley High School will go door to door throughout Hood River County on Saturday, Oct. 27 to trick-or-treat for FISH food banks in Hood River and Cascade Locks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students will be collecting non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations.

Pumpkin Fun Run

Parkdale Elementary’s annual Parkdale Pumpkin Fun Run happens Saturday, Oct. 27 beginning at Red Barn Park in Parkdale. Choose from a 5K, 10K or one-mile fun run; registration for 5-10K at 9 a.m., with run at 9:30 a.m. Fun run registration happens at 10 a.m., with the run starting at 10:30 a.m.

Come in costume! Following the run is the Parkdale Pumpkin Parade; information below.

Parkdale Pumpkin Parade Oct. 27

The annual Parkdale Pumpkin Parade takes place Saturday, Oct. 27 in downtown Parkdale. There will be prizes awarded for best float or group decoration. The event is free and no registration is required.

The Pumpkin Parade will begin at the Hood River County Road Department on Baseline and Allen Road. Businesses, clubs and individuals are welcome to join with a decorated float or walk the parade route in costume. Business sponsors interested in donating items or gift cards for the float winners can contact April Lara or Cara Fischer. Participants should gather at 11 a.m. for line up; best decorated float will be awarded at 11:15 a.m. and the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Families can watch the parade along Baseline Road between the Parkdale fire station and the Hutson Museum.

For more information, contact Lara at aprlara@gmail.com or Fischer at cbuck3@gmail.com.

Pumpkin-carving, chili, at Riverside Church

The community is invited Oct. 28 to an intergenerational pumpkin-carving event, from noon to 2 p.m., following the 10:30 a.m. worship.

A costume catwalk event is open to all children, and pumpkins will be provided for carving; tools provided, and pumpkins will be for sale, by donation.

Lunch and finger foods will also be provided, and there will be a chili cook-off between “famous Riverside chefs.”

Teen Halloween party Oct. 29 at HR Library

Teens looking for an evening of ghoulish fun are invited to wear costumes to visit the Hood River Library on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7-9 p.m. This free, teens-only Halloween party will feature an evening of creepy fun that includes an escape room, ghost stories, games and plenty of candy and pizza. This program is suitable for teens aged 12-18; children under the age of 12 will not be permitted to attend. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

Trick-or-Treat for books

Bring your trick-or-treaters to the Hood River and Cascade Locks library branches on Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m. for free books and apple cider. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

Care Center open house

Start your ghouls and monster’s Halloween off with a stop to the Hood River Care Center, 729 Henderson Road, on Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m. The center will host a Halloween open house — a safe place for trick-or-treaters to get candy, enjoy Halloween festivities and meet the residents. For more information, call 541-386-2688.

Hawks Ridge event

Hawks Ridge Assisted Living will host free trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Parkhurst Place hosts trick-or-treating

Parkhurst Place Assisted Living Center, 2450 May St., invites the community to join them for a Safe Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.

“Bring your families and friends and have a spooktacular Halloween,” said Rachelle Bisbee, life enrichment coordinator. “Creep it real and we can’t wait to see your costumes!”

Halloween carnival and haunted house at Elks

A Kidz Dental Zone and the Hood River Elks Lodge invite the community to the annual Halloween carnival and haunted house on Oct. 31 from 4-9 p.m.

Find trick-or-treating, games and a photo booth in addition to the haunted house. The event is free and open to the community.

Community Carnival at Immanuel Lutheran

Immanuel Lutheran Church invites all Hood River families to its ninth annual Halloween Community Carnival on Wednesday, Oct. 31 anytime from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be several new children’s game booths, gobs of candy, refreshments, popcorn, foosball, air hockey, black light Nerf gun competitions, neon mini-golf and more, all free.

“Immanuel Lutheran wants to once again offer a safe, fun, free, enjoyable experience for our community’s children this Halloween with this good old-fashioned annual Community Carnival and everyone is invited,” said Pastor Jeff Mueller.

Immanuel Lutheran is located on the corner of Ninth and State streets.