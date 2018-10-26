HRV boys water polo dominates travelling Pioneers

It’s been a tough task this season to take down the Hood River Valley boys water polo squad, and on Tuesday night, the Sandy Pioneers were in town to face the juggernaut that is the Eagles.

This game was a matchup between two teams in completely different scenarios at this point in the season — the Pioneers were 2-10 and the Eagles were 11-1 in league action.

While the Pioneers were 1-5 in their last six games, HRV headed into this game on a seven-game winning streak and was only one game behind Reynolds for first place in the Mount Hood Conference standings.

Tuesday’s matchup was no problem for the Eagles, as HRV beat Sandy at home by a final score of 20-2.

The 18-point margin of victory is the largest of the season for the Eagles, and the largest since Nov. 2 of last year, when HRV beat North Eugene by a final score of 27-9.

For the second time this season, the HRV defense held its opponent to under two goals scored after four quarters of play. The last time HRV allowed two goals or less was against Summit on Sept. 22, when the Eagles won by a final score of 8-1.

The win over Sandy extended HRV’s winning streak to eight and moved the Eagles to 12-1 in Mount Hood Conference play.

After the Tuesday matchup with Sandy, HRV ended its regular season on the road at Reynolds on Thursday, Oct. 25 (results unavailable at press time).

However, this wouldn’t be just the final regular season game of the season, but a matchup between the first place Reynolds Raiders and the second place Eagles.

The Raiders headed into this game still undefeated on the season at 13-0, but an HRV win would drop Reynolds down to 13-1 and move HRV to 13-1, which would then turn to point differential between the two schools to determine the first seed in Mount Hood Conference.

The last time these two schools matched up was on Oct. 2, which was the Eagles’ last loss and only loss of conference play this season, as the Raiders beat the Eagles in Hood River by a final score of 12-10.

After this week’s competition, the start of water polo league playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 30.