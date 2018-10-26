The Porch, Oct. 27 edition

WELL SAID: “Don’t vote on low blood sugar.” — Emily Curtis of Hood River.

Curtis presented the auction prize “Voter Survival Kit” at Oct. 18 Rotary luncheon, with snacks and other goodies, and a Voters’ Pamphlet (Erick Haynie, himself a candidate, bought the kit for $200.)

WELL DONE: “Streets Alive”: A community put feet and pedals firmly into the principle of the value of clean, traditional means of getting around. Time to start calling motorized vehicles “alternative transportation.”

Kudos to the many volunteers who made it happen, from Heather Staten and Jodi Behr hand-painting temporary arrows to Afghani PSU student Mohammed Hotak who came over to help out “because I am interested in walking and biking transit.”

PLATE OF THE WEEK: On a two-door Audi (black): FUNS1ZE.

BUMPERSTICKER of the Week: The round decal had a blue swash across the middle, a remnant of a symbol of local pride: Time and weather had faded out the “Mt.” or “River” that once completed the message, leaving just “Hood.”

LESS THAN A MONTH AWAY: The return of Hood River Shelter Services’ Warming Shelter, again this year at Riverside Community Church. Starting in mid-November, the shelter provides a nightly warm place to sleep, warm meals, fresh socks and gloves and other resources and services for people in need.

Go to hoodrivercares.org to learn about the program and upcoming trainings; volunteers are always needed, and you can help in a variety of ways.

SEEN and HEARD: “What is your Good Stuff?” asks employee whiteboard at Hood River Aquatic Center … “Can we all get a longboard?” decal ... Wind blows over an empty trash can on Avalon, and a driver gets out of his car and sets the can upright on the curb …

STREETS ALIVE: “I choose to change the system in other ways,” says a man approached by get-out-vote volunteer Stacey Rosenberg during Streets Alive.

“Fine, but why not vote at the same time?” Rosenberg replied.

“Then vote for her,” volunteer Jen FitzSimons told a young man, holding his infant daughter, who was telling FitzSimons voting does no good ...

A mother and firefighter trying to coax reluctant four-year-old from out of a fire truck ...

Chalk art and playing with building blocks gave a new feel to the alley in front of Our Children’s Place ...

*

Take your seat on The Porch; feedback is welcome, along with contributions of those offbeat and under-noticed elements of life around here. You’ll know them when you see them: kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea