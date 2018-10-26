Top-finishes at IMC meet qualify HRV XC for state HRV XC will head to state for fifth consecutive season

A dominate regular season by the Hood River Valley cross country team was capped off on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Prineville with first and second place team finishes by the HRV girls and boys at the 5A Intermountain Conference Championships.

The girls out-paced the six-team field at the IMC championships, taking first place with only 18 points and posting the first four finishers of the race.

The boys put together their “best performance of the season in an important meet,” said Hood River Valley head coach Brandon Bertram. HRV placed second behind Crook County and finished ahead of The Dalles by one point to take the final boys qualifying position for the state meet.

With the top finishes by the girls and boys, HRV XC has qualified for the 5A State Championships for a fifth consecutive season.



HRV will travel to Eugene on Nov. 3 for the 5A state meet at Lane Community College.

At the IMC championships, “the girls occupied the front pack from the start of the race,” said Bertram. “The girls ran a well-executed team race to post impressive times and podium finishes.”

Frances Dickinson won the IMC championships with a time of 18 minutes and 51.49 seconds and was followed closely by a flock of Eagles.

In second place at the IMC championships was freshman Brinna Weiseth, running a personal best time of 18:53.79.

With a time of 19:00.83 was senior Evelyn Nunez, who finished in third place for HRV.

The season debut for junior Josephine Dickinson ended in a top-five finish at the conference championship as she came in at fourth place, finishing with a time of 19:22.89.

Chloe Bullock finished the Eagles’ scoring with an eighth-place finish and a final time of 20:27.45.

Official team scores of the girls IMC competition: Hood River Valley (first place, 18 points); The Dalles (second place, 58 points); Crook County (third place, 87 points); Ridgeview (fourth place, 98 points); Pendleton (fifth place, 103 points); and Redmond (sixth place, 139 points).

In the boys competition, HRV put together “an exciting team effort,” said Bertram. “It took every runner putting their best race on the course to push the upset over The Dalles to punch the Eagles’ ticket to Eugene.”

Josh Haynes “pushed the pace from the gun,” said Bertram, as he led the Eagles with an individual finish of third place. Haynes final time at the IMC meet was 16:37.04.

“When the team needed it most, Omar Quintana ran his best race of the season at the conference meet,” said Bertram. Quintana came in at fifth for the Eagles and finished with a final time of 16:42.12.

“The three through five runners worked diligently through the mid-pack passing runners from start to finish,” said Bertram.

Joshua Humann, Raine Melby and Braeden Blakeney “exceeded all expectations,” said Bertram, as they placed 11th, 15th and 16th.

Final times: Humann (17:19.97), Melby (17:30.77) and Blakeney (17:33.02).

Official team scores of the boys IMC competition: Crook County (first place, 28 points); Hood River Valley (second place, 50 points); The Dalles (third place, 51 points); Ridgeview (fourth place, 115 points); Redmond (fifth place, 118 points); and Pendleton (sixth place, 156 points).

HRV XC will compete at the 5A state meet at Lane Community College on Nov. 3 to close out state competition for the boys and girls.