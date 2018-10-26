Two-team battle for second in MHC girls water polo HRV handles home business with 18-5 win over Sandy

The Hood River Valley girls water polo team opened the final week of regular season play on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at home against the Sandy Pioneers.

Before the matchup with Sandy, HRV was coming off a 15-12 loss at home to the first-place Barlow Bruins.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the girls and dropped them to 10-2 in conference play, which ties them for second-place in Mount Hood Conference standings with the Reynolds Raiders (10-2).

With wins for both HRV and Reynolds on Tuesday night, the two schools would match up in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 25 to settle second place in conference standings ahead of league playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Against the Pioneers, HRV won by a final score of 18-5 to move to 11-2 in conference.

While the Eagles won their home match against Sandy, Reynolds travelled to David Douglas on Tuesday and picked up a road win against the fourth place Scotts to move to 11-2 in league play.

The victories for both HRV and Reynolds on Tuesday set-up a matchup for second-place in the MHC between the two schools on Thursday, Oct. 25 (results unavailable at press time).

Conference standings ahead of Thursday’s games: Barlow (first place, 12-1); Hood River (second place, 11-2); Reynolds (third place, 11-2); David Douglas (fourth place, 7-6); Sandy (fifth place, 6-7); Grant (sixth place, 3-10); Parkrose (seventh place, 2-11); Gresham (eighth place, 0-13).

Before the matchup with Reynolds on Thursday night, HRV was led in scoring on the season by Jamie Robinson, who had 52 goals.

Robinson also led the Eagles in assists and steals on the season with 43 and 57.

With the regular season coming to an end, the girls will begin league playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 30 (time and opponent have yet to be determined).