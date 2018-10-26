Volleyball sweeps Sisters in regular season finale HRV versus La Salle in first round of state playoffs

The 2018-19 volleyball regular season came to an end for the Hood River Volleyball team on Monday, Oct. 22 with a home matchup against the Sisters Outlaws.

In what was non-league competition between the fifth ranked Outlaws in 4A and the eighth ranked Eagles in 5A, HRV came away a 3-0 victory to end regular season on a five-game winning streak.

Despite the final scoreboard showing a sweep, the Eagles were tested in three close sets by the Outlaws.

Each set ended with both teams scoring more than 20 points; games are to 25.

In the first set, HRV won by four points, its largest margin of victory on the night. Final first set score was 25-21.

Sisters neared closer to a victory in the second set, but the Eagles were able to hold off the Outlaws and won by a final score of 25-22.

HRV came away with a 25-23 victory in the final set to end the Eagles’ 2018 regular season.

Against the Outlaws, Emily Curtis “passed the ball really well and also served the ball well with three aces,” said Hood River Valley head coach Scott Walker. “Bailey Frazier and Katie Kennedy also served the ball well with three and five aces respectively.”

Chloe Kuwahara had 20 assists on the night and Kayla Sheasby was close behind with 17.

“Our outside hitters also had a good offensive night with Curtis making 13 kills and Kennedy leading the team with 19 kills,” said Walker. “We had a very balanced defensive match with four girls in double digit digs.”

Grace Miller led the way with 12 digs, Haylee Baker and Kennedy had 11 digs and Emily Curtis rounded it out with 10 digs.

HRV finished with a 19-4 overall record and 8-2 league record.

The final OSAA ranking have HRV at eighth overall in 5A and second in the Intermountain Conference standings.

Next up for the Eagles is the first round of the 5A state playoffs against La Salle Prep on Saturday, Oct. 27. This first round matchup between the Eagles and Falcons will be at the Hood River Valley High School with a start time of 4 p.m.

The Falcons ended the season with a 16-7 overall record and are ninth in 5A state rankings.

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will face either the first ranked Corvallis Spartans or 16th ranked St. Helens Lions on Nov. 2 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.