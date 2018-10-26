Woman charged after infant’s death appears in court

Earlier this week, Donna Pilcher, 62, Hood River, became the first of three daycare workers who were charged after the death of an infant to appear at Hood River County Circuit Court.



However, her official plea hearing has been moved to 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 in order for her new attorney to familiarize himself with the case before pursuing a motion to reduce bail or release on a promise to appear.

This is the second time Pilcher’s hearing has been moved, as it was initially scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 before Judge Karen Ostrye; but at her then-attorney Conor Sullivan’s request, it was moved to 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, before Judge John Olson. Between the initial hearing date and the rescheduled date, Drew Baumchen, a trial attorney based in Oregon City, took over the case from Sullivan.

Baumchen appeared before Judge Olson via speaker-phone during Pilcher’s Oct. 23 hearing at Hood River County Circuit Court.

“I think we need to spend some time investigating her case and talking with her family members before moving forward with this,” he said.

“I had a chance to visit with Ms. Pilcher last week and go over the case, and it’s progressing nicely,” he said, adding that he hopes they’ll be ready to move forward by Nov. 7.

Pilcher was present via live video-feed from NORCOR and declined Judge Olson’s offer to comment.

Pilcher has been charged alongside Rochelle Jones, 51, and her wife, Debra Jones, 61, both of Hood River, for their alleged involvement in the unlawful death of 4-month-old Cyrus Macioroski at Mama Shell’s daycare this last May.

Each of the three women face five counts of operating an unlicensed childcare agency, a misdemeanor, and three felony charges: Second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Pilcher reportedly turned herself in to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office after speaking to an Oregonian/OregonLive reporter and was booked at NORCOR on Oct. 2; and Rochelle and Debra Jones were booked on Oct. 7 after reportedly selling their home and moving to Chicago. All three are currently being held at NORCOR.

Rochelle Jones’ plea hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 29; and Debra’s is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1, also at 11 a.m. Both will be before Judge John Wolf.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen on behalf of the State of Oregon.

Baumchen told Judge Olson that Rasmussen, who was present, wanted to try all three co-defendants together should the case proceed to trial.