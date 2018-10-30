‘Crisis Intervention Team’ education comes to Gorge

Law enforcement professionals from Hood River and Wasco counties have been invited to a weeklong training focusing on the field of law enforcement and its role in communities, regarding mental health, substance use disorders and aging.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training will take place Nov. 5-9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, 309 State St., in the Hood River County Courthouse.



Oregon CIT and Oregon Center on Behavioral Health and Justice Integration (OCBHJI) will coordinate the training, said a press release.

“The information, tools and resources we present are designed to enhance first responder response and reduce the overall risk of injury or life,” said Eilene Flory, criminal justice/behavioral health crisis CIT coordinator at the Oregon Center on Behavioral Health and Justice Integration.



The 40-hour, class-style training will cover various topics related to law enforcement’s engagement with vulnerable populations.

CIT is a model for community responses to help people with mental illness, said a press release. CIT programs bring stakeholders together from the law enforcement, behavioral health and advocacy sectors, along with people with lived experience with mental illness, to develop solutions for safely redirecting people in crisis away from the judicial system and into the healthcare system whenever appropriate.

To learn more, visit www.ocbhji.org/citcoe.