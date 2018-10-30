Entertainment Update for Oct. 31 Edition

Indian Summer at CGDC Nov. 10

Don’t miss the second annual Columbia River Indian Autumn celebration on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum. Admission is free for all. The day’s activities will include dance groups, a workshop on tule duck decoy making taught by artist Pat Courtney Gold, the presentation “Our Celilo Village and connection to the N’Chi-Wana (Big River)” given by Aurolyn Stwyer, traditional Indian games and drumming with Jefferson Greene, flintknapping with Clayton Carter, and basket making techniques with cedar, willow, tule and cattails by Brigette McConville.

There will also be a variety of local craft vendors.

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

Gun Shy at Eagles

There’s music and dancing with Gun Shy on Saturday, Nov. 3 at The Dalles Eagles Lodge. Music starts at 7 p.m. Come join the fun and dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. Cover charge is $3 members, $4 for guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Kit Garoutte at Tarwater, more

Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte, coming up at a venue near you:

Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Tarwater Tavern, White Salmon.

Friday, Nov. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the First Friday celebration at Art of the Gorge Cooperative Gallery, Hood River.

Saturday, Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Solera Brewery in Parkdale.

Planet Booty at Everybody’s Nov. 3

Planet Booty’s “original music uses electronics and live instrumentation to create a driving electro/funk/R&B blend inspired by classics like Prince, Talking Heads, as well as modern influences Chromeo and Daft Punk. It all adds up to a smart, sexy and playful sound serving a simple obsession with spreading joy, making bodies move and cultivating the positive self images of their followers.”

Catch them at Everybody’s Brewing on Saturday, Nov. 3, starting at 8 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

Al & Nolan at Zim’s

Friday, Nov. 2: Al & Nolan Hare and Friends, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6: Tuesday Taps & Tunes, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Kerry & Chic at the White Buffalo

On Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston blend guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Chihuahua Desert at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Nov. 2 from 6-9 p.m., its Chihuahua Desert: The best Borderline Fiesta and western music and South-of-the-Border classics.

Friday, Nov. 16 from 6-9 p.m., its Kay Floria & Randy Bell.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

An evening with Darryl Lloyd: ‘Ever Wild’

Enjoy an evening with author Darryl Lloyd for a narrated slide show for his newly released book, “Ever Wild: A Lifetime on Mount Adams,” on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.

An optional dinner starts at 6 p.m. ($15) and the program begins at 7 p.m. (free).

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

‘Nunsense’ opens Friday at CCA

The musical comedy “Nunsense” opens Nov. 2 at Columbia Center for the Arts. This is a Plays for Non-Profits production, with proceeds going to Providence Hospital Foundation and Music Therapy Program.

Ashly Will directs and choreographs the production, with musical direction by William Thayer-Daugherty, and produced by Lynda Dallman. The show was written by Dan Goggin.

“Nunsense” stars Jennifer Harty as Sister Leo, Kathleen Morrow as Reverend Mother, Rebecca Stryker as Sister Mary Amnesia, Emily Vawter as Sister Hubert and Cynthia Yoshida as Sister Robert Ann.

This is a show that showcases music, dancing, and even ventriloquism. It is described by Ashly Will as “a fun peek into the lives of nuns, although these ones may be a little sillier than we are used to.” Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and are available at Waucoma Bookstore and online at showtix4U.com.

‘Dr. Faustus’ opens at CGCC-The Dalles

The play “Doctor Faustus” opens Friday at Columbia Gorge Community College Lecture Hall in The Dalles.

The adaptation is by John Dunlap and is directed by John Dunlap and David Owens.

Performances are Nov. 2-3 and 16-17 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Doors open half an hour prior to each performance. Adult tickets are $10 and children and seniors $5; the show is suitable for mature children. The venue is located on the third floor of Building 2, 400 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles.

Tickets available online at squareup.com/store/the-dalles-theatre-company/item/general-admission. Print and take your receipts to performances to use as tickets. You may also buy tickets at the door.