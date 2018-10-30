Gorge Commission meets with four Treaty Tribes

Columbia River Gorge Commission and U.S. Forest Service hold a “Gorge 2020” Management Plan Review session today with Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Indian Reservation of Oregon, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, and Nez Perce Tribe at Wildhorse Resort and Casino, Cayuse Hall, in Pendleton.

The meeting starts with a 9-10:30 a.m. welcome, and from 10:45 a.m. to noon, the CRCG and USFS will report to the Treaty Tribes on Gorge 2020 Management Plan Update and Revision Process and Tribes will respond to the Gorge Commission and USFS on Gorge 2020 revision process

After lunch, from 1-4 p.m., all parties will discuss Gorge 2020 topics.

CRGC officials note that the meeting is with the four Treaty Tribes to discuss the Gorge 2020 Management Plan Review and Update at the invitation of the host, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and thus this is not a regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Members of the public may attend, but there will not be any opportunity for public comment or participation in any part of the meeting.