Horizon soccer loses league title in PKs

The Horizon Hawks are clearly not a fan of regulation soccer.

After a 2-1 penalty kick shootout victory over Damascus Christian in the 1A Special District 7 league semifinal game, the Horizon Hawks soccer team was back in penalty kick action against Crosshill Christian in the league title game on Saturday, Oct. 27 in Wilsonville.

However, unlike the nine-penalty kick shootout victory over Damascus Christian, the boys and girls from Horizon were unable to win in penalties over Crosshill Christian. The Hawks lost by a final score of 6-5 to the Eagles.

The Hawks were awarded second place in league playoff competition.

Regulation soccer between the Eagles and Hawks ended at 2-2.

The first goal of the game came in the 25th minute as Caleb Lingel hit a header to the near post where Bailey Holste slid and connected with the ball off the header; Holste finished the play and put the ball in the back of the net to put Horizon up 1-0.

Eight minutes later, Crosshill Christian answered with a shot from nearly 20 yards out that picked up momentum on the wet turf and got past Hawks goalkeeper Josh Rogers.

The title game was tied up 1-1 heading into halftime.

Only 10 minutes into the second half, Crosshill Christian scored off a short corner ball that was passed back to the corner kick taker, who then took two dribbles and found the back of the net to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

With time winding down in the title game, Brady Lynn for Horizon scored the tying goal off a throw-in that bounced into the box and was put in with 15 minutes remaining in the second half.

“We continued to threaten their goal in the final 15 minutes of the game and had opportunities,” said head coach Andrew Stenberg. “But we couldn’t finish at goal and went into overtime.”

In overtime, both teams were held scoreless, setting up a penalty kick shootout for the league title.

Of the Hawks’ five chances during penalties, Horizon was only able to put in three goals, while Crosshill sunk all four of its goals to secure both the 4-3 victory.

Five seniors were on this year’s roster, including one of two captains for the Hawks: Kaitlin Wenz (C), Bailey Holste, Derek Johnston, Brady Lynn and Kyle Brown.

Horizon finished the season with an 8-4-2 overall record, 7-2-2 league record and a final ranking of 15th in 1A OSAA rankings.