Kaleidoscope: Halloween Happenings

CL, HR libraries host Halloween events

Bring your trick-or-treaters to the Hood River and Cascade Locks library branches on Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m. for free books and apple cider. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit the website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

Care Center open house

Start your ghouls and monster’s Halloween off with a stop at the Hood River Care Center, 729 Henderson Road, on Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m. The center will host a Halloween open house — a safe place for trick-or-treaters to get candy, enjoy Halloween festivities and meet the residents. For more information, call 541-386-2688.

Parkhurst Place hosts Halloween

Parkhurst Place Assisted Living Center, 2450 May St., invites the community to join them for a Safe Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m. “Bring your families and friends and have a spooktacular Halloween,” said Rachelle Bisbee, life enrichment coordinator. “Creep it real and we can’t wait to see your costumes!”

Halloween carnival and haunted house at Elks

A Kidz Dental Zone and the Hood River Elks Lodge invite the community to the annual Halloween carnival and haunted house on Oct. 31 from 4-9 p.m.

Find trick-or-treating, games and a photo booth in addition to the haunted house. The event is free and open to the community.

Trunk or Treat

Sheppard of the Valley Bible Church will host Trunk or Treat in the Horizon Christian School parking lot from 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Community Trick-or-Treat at Brookside, Down Manor

Providence Down Manor and Providence Brookside Manor invites the community for Trick-or-Treating beginning at 4:30 p.m. “until we’re out of treats,” said a press release.

Down Manor is located at 1950 Sterling Place, and Brookside Manor is located next door.

Trick-or-Treat on Oak

Oak Street will be closed from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 for the annual Trick-or-Treating event, held at local businesses.