Pick of the Week: Fill Your Pantry Nov. 3 at Rockford Grange

Stock up for the winter months with storable food products grown and sold by local farmers on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 2-6 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barret Drive, Hood River. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Shop in bulk for potatoes, onions, carrots, garlic, winter squash, grains, fruit, meat, honey, cheese, pickles, preserves and more.

Homemade soup with locally-baked bread and desserts will be available for purchase.

Educational demonstrations, live music by The Coffers and activities for kids will be provided.

SNAP, EBT and Veggie Rx are all accepted.