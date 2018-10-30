SHERIFF LOG, Oct. 15 to 21

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 20 — Country Club — A 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released to an adult sister.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 20 — Barrett Drive, 4000 block — Fraudulent use of a debit card reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 17 — Hood River — Deputy assisted the Oregon State Police in a traffic crash investigation.
Oct. 20 — Highway 35 at milepost 80.5 (Parkdale) — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 18 — Stadelman Drive, 3200 block — Male arrested for warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 21 — Starvation Creek Trailhead — Deputy initiated a pursuit within Hood River County. A suspect was arrested on a probation violation in Parkdale.
Theft or burglary:
Oct. 15 — Country Club Road, 1400 block — Theft reported.
Oct. 16 — Highway 35, 6100 block (Parkdale) — Juvenile cited for theft on a request from The Dalles Police Department.
Oct. 17 — Creekside Drive, 2800 block — Burglary reported.
