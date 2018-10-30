Volleyball advances to state quarterfinals Number one seed Spartans against Eagles in quarterfinals

For the third consecutive season, the Hood River Valley volleyball program advances to the quarterfinals of the 5A Volleyball State Tournament as the eighth seed.

In the opening round of state competition on Saturday, Oct. 27 HRV welcomed La Salle Prep to Vannet Court.

This first round contest was a matchup between the eighth seed Eagles and ninth seed Falcons.

After losing the first set to open state tournament action, the Eagles swept the next three matches and came away with a 3-1 victory over the Falcons to advance to the quarterfinals of the 5A Volleyball State Tournament.

Against the Falcons, HRV opened with a 25-23 loss as the girls had miscommunication issues, both offensively and defensively, which gave La Salle opportunities to jump ahead in the set.

However, those issues quickly faded away, with HRV taking control of the match in the following three sets.

In the second, HRV beat La Salle Prep by a final score of 25-21.

The Eagles then picked up a dominating 25-17 victory in the third set to take a 2-1 advantage in the best of five-match series.

La Salle Prep would test the Eagles in the fourth set, but HRV would come away with the 25-23 victory to take the 3-1 match win over the Falcons.

Senior opposite hitter Chloe Kurahara carried the load offensively for the Eagles as she racked up 31 assists against the Falcons.

On the receiving end of many of those Kurahara assists was Katie Kennedy, who finished with 33 kills.

Kennedy also helped lead a “very balanced defense,” said head coach Scott Walker, with 16 digs.

The victory over La Salle advanced HRV to the quarterfinal of the state tournament, where they will match up against the number one seed of the tournament: Corvallis Spartans.

The quarterfinal contest between HRV and Corvallis is at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.