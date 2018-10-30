Yesteryears: Paid parking continues in 1948

1918 — 100 years ago

The new fire siren, bought by the city fire department a few weeks ago, will not be installed for some time, according to W.T. Price, in charge of the installation, as the fire department is having difficulty in securing the necessary switch fittings because of prohibition put on their manufacture by the war department. Materials of the sort needed have been requisitioned for use in war industries and it is necessary to procure a permit to have a remote control switch, which is necessary before the siren can be set up.

Verbatim: Ports to Receive Grant A sternwheeler is alive and a tramway is fading rapidly at Cascade Locks. The turn came with announcement from Rep. Al Ullman this week that there had been approval for aid to the Ports of Cascade Locks and Skamania in Washington for construction of a sternwheeler. Ulman announced that the Economic Development administration had processed an application from the Port of Cascade Locks to transfer funds previously approved for a tramway to the sternwheeler project, thereby assuring financing. The tramway continued to be bound up in legal delays, and there were definite misgivings that the funds originally provided would now be adequate to complete the beleaguered project. The port has plans to build a tram from Cascade Locks up the Gorge rim to Ruckel Spur, but it is questionable now that it will ever be completed. Now the transfer of funds makes it more remote. As a result of the sternwheeler grant approval, the ports have authorized naval engineer Donald R. Hudson of Portland to proceed with final design and engineering. It is anticipated that the project will be bid in April of 1979. Originally conceived in 1973, the sternwheeler project has grown to include the Port of Skamania. A tour boat, the Columbia Sightseer, was purchased and put into commission as a forerunner of the sternwheeler. — Hood River News, November 2, 1978

1928 — 90 years ago

Hallowe’en this year was a decided success for the children, and it afforded considerable amusement for “children” of more mature years. In both valley and town, pranks ran all the way from the innocent and harmless variety down to vandalism in which public property was either destroyed or damaged. On the west side, mailboxes appear to have attracted the attention of the youths who take advantage of the latitude extended to children at Hallowe’en, and on Thursday morning, several banks of mailboxes, smashed from their supports, were lying on the roadside. A number of road signs were also disfigured.

1938 — 80 years ago

The First National Bank Branch in Hood River has suspended, for this year, its Saturday evening service, the fruit crop of the valley being now practically all under cover. E.O. Blanchar, manager, has proved to be of real utility to businessmen, fruit growers and others. Operation of the Wages and Hours Act will cause a number of readjustments at the First National Bank, where the 44-hour work week is now invoked. It was this change in hours, said Blanchar, which prompted the bank to suspend the Saturday night service.

1948 — 70 years ago

Parking meters will be continued in the city of Hood River, so the city council decided in an adjourned session last Thursday. Vern Garrabrant, chairman of the council’s police committee, recommended that the meters be kept and R.L. Calmettes, councilman, moved that the police committee resolution be adopted with the understanding that the city reserves the right to discontinue 25 percent of the meters seasonally if so desired. The motion was carried.

1958 — 60 years ago

Turned back by the lack of water in the right places, the USS Reedbird canceled its historic plans to cruise into the Hood River boat basin this weekend. Commanded by Commander Bruce Crichton, USNR, brother of City Engineer Bob Crichton, the Reedbird was going to arrive here Saturday afternoon. But late Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers gave Commander Crichton some discouraging news. Bonneville authorities didn’t feel there would be enough water in the big Columbia channel to guarantee a safe passage for the large vessel.

1968 — 50 years ago

“Winter opening” comes to the Mt. Hood Loop Highway for the first time in a program planned for Nov. 2, according to Chamber of Commerce acting president Percy Jensen. In the past, the first heavy snow has closed the link between Hood River and U.S. Highway 26 near Government Camp. That becomes a thing of the past this year. The State Highway Department has completed widening and improving the highway over Bennett Pass and plans to keep it open as an all-weather highway.

1978 — 40 years ago

Teachers will meet here Thursday to vote whether or not to authorize a strike in the Hood River County School District. Their negotiating committee will recommend that they vote “yes” on the strike authorization. If they do, the executive committee of the teachers’ association could notify the school board the next day of an intent to strike. Unless a settlement is reached with in the next 10 days, a strike could be called.

1988 — 30 years ago

“For Sale” and “Sold” signs have sprouted on north-side lawns like proliferating weeds this year. Older houses with river views have become hot market items — to the delight of the real estate community and the despair of low-income tenants. Displaced and unable to cope with rising rents, if they can find a house at all, these people are turning to social service agencies, where frustrated workers often have to tell them there is no help available. For several months, Hood River County has been at or near the top of the list in Oregon for emergency funds dispensed per capita, with the help going mainly to people who have been evicted.

1998 — 20 years ago

Three months after they sat down to a blank slate, the members of the committee charged with developing a park plan for the waterfront’s Parcel 6 is ready to present three designs to the public. The committee has crafted three detailed plans for the 900-by-340-foot riverfront parcel, showing beaches, paths, picnic areas, trees, walkways, parking and varying amounts of commercial development. The three drafts vary widely, but contain some common themes, such as commercial buildings.

2008 — 10 years ago

Ice Fountain Water District has fortified its infrastructure to withstand another major debris flow from Mount Hood caused by heavy autumn rains. Large boulders guarding the concrete box atop the pristine spring have been anchored down. Ice Fountain has “webbed” the natural barrier with cables that are attached to deeply embedded steel rods.

