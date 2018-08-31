2018-2019 school year begins

For most students in the Hood River County School District, as well as at Horizon Christian School, classes resume for the 2018-2019 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Classes at Mid-Columbia Adventist Christian School began Aug. 28.

As in years past, HRCSD students will have a staggered start. All elementary schools — Cascade Locks, May Street, Mid Valley, Parkdale and Westside — begin Sept. 4.

The first day for sixth graders at Hood River Middle and Wy’east Middle schools will also be Sept. 4. The day is earmarked as an orientation day with only the sixth grade class in attendance. Eighth graders and staff provide activities to get new students familiar with the school.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, will be the first day back for seventh and eighth graders at the schools, and the first day the entire student bodies will be present.

Hood River Valley High holds registration for all students on Sept. 4. Freshman and new student orientation will be on Sept. 5 — a similar format as that at Hood River Middle and Wy’east. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will report to classes beginning Thursday, Sept. 6.

At Horizon, Sept. 4 marks the first day for all its students, pre-K through 12.

All HRCSD elementary students — and their parents and guardians — are off the hook for school supply shopping, some for the third year in a row.

Instead of a supply list, students pay a supply fee (cost varies from site to site), and when they arrive Tuesday morning, teachers have all necessary items ready to go. Students are still asked to provide their own backpacks, PE shoes, lunchboxes, etc.

Kim Maddy, secretary at May Street Elementary, said purchasing supplies in bulk saves time and money for parents and guardians, and ensures that all students are equally equipped.

“Then we don’t have kids who come to class that first day who don’t have anything,” she said. “Everyone starts out the same.”

Maddy handles the supply shopping for May Street — this is the third year of the program — and purchases everything needed locally. Parents can opt out, she said, “but what happens is we save the parents money. We can order in bulk in the brands we want. If you want to buy your own, great, but let us save you money and take that worry away.”

Cascade Locks Principal Amy Moreland said that the school and its Parent/Teacher Organization are purchasing all supplies for students this year, with the exception of backpacks and PE shoes — although those items could also be provided for families who need assistance, she said.

The school and PTO raised money during The Bridge of the Gods Run, held earlier this summer, by holding a car wash and staffing aid stations along the race route. Race coordinator Breakaway Promotions donated to the school in exchange for that work, Moreland said. Thunder Island Brewery additionally spearheaded a pancake breakfast the morning of the race and sold burgers at the finish line, with proceeds going to Cascade Locks Elementary.

“Those funds, along with contributions from community members, are making it possible for us to purchase all school supplies for our students,” Moreland said.

Westside Secretary Barb Cooper said that providing supplies “has proved really lovely. Teachers have it all ready by Tuesday. And families are tickled that they don’t have to worry about a supply list.

“It’s wonderful in that everybody has the same thing.”