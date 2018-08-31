Revised entryways and more changes at HRCSD schools

When Hood River County students return to school on Tuesday, they will see many changes throughout many school sites. The school construction bond approved by voters in 2016 has allowed the district to restore and upgrade school buildings. In addition to improved roofs, heating systems, seismic upgrades and water lines, construction work this summer has included critical security upgrades to building entryways.



“In order to provide an excellent education, the safety of our students and staff has to come first,” said Dan Goldman, superintendent of Hood River County School District (HRCSD). “We are thankful we serve a community that prioritizes kids and has backed critical safety improvement projects so that students and staff can keep the primary focus on learning.”

In addition to providing security, renovated entryways emphasize a warm, welcoming school climate by sending all visitors to an inviting main entrance. These entryways offer an opportunity for reception and wayfinding by defining a clear entrance and lobby. They also ensure staff, students and visitors feel connected to someone at the school building, another key element to creating safe school communities.

The entries at Mid Valley Elementary School and Hood River Valley High School underwent a remodel over the summer, while the Wy’east entryway was renovated last school year. Parkdale, Cascade Locks and Westside Elementary Schools are in the design process for entryway remodeling scheduled for next summer. Despite a competitive, busy construction climate, all projects continue to be on budget, according to Goldman.

While May Street Elementary students will not enter through new construction, they will see that the steel for the future May Street Elementary is now in the process of being erected on the adjacent construction site. Live construction progress can be viewed through a webcam.