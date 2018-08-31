Service Announcements for Sept. 1 edition: Paul Green and Paul Tews

Paul Green
Paul H. Green passed away on Aug. 13, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. He was 93 years young. Paul was born on June 13, 1925.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at the home of Nancy Horvat at 4531 Riverside Drive, Hood River, at 11 a.m. on Monday Sept. 3. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Paul Tews
Paul William Tews, 93, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Aug. 11, 2018, at his home, The Springs at Mill Creek. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
