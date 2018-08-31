Seven vie for three HR city council posts Final candidates in for Nov. 6 General

The Nov. 6 General Election ballot is set, and Hood River and Cascade Locks will have choices for city leaders.

Seven people have filed for three positions on Hood River City Council and four people will run for the same number on Cascade Locks City Council. All council positions are four-year terms.

For Hood River City Council, Erick Haynie has filed along with Tim Counihan, Jim Klaas, Jessica Metta, Joe Sheahan, Brian Towey and Peter Cornelison.

For Mayor of Hood River, Council Member Susan Johnson has filed to run against Mayor Paul Blackburn.

That leaves Cornelison the only incumbent in the race for council, since Becky Brun opted not to run for reelection and Johnson is trying for mayor.

In Cascade Locks, Mayor Tom Cramblett will be challenged by Kathy Tittle. (Both mayoral positions are two-year terms.)

Running for council are Julie (Jules) Caldwell-Wagner, Sara Patrick and Ralph (Butch) Miller. Council incumbents Deanna Busdierker and Richard Randall have filed for election, while Carl Zerfing opted not to.

Terms expire Dec. 31 for Brun and Zerfing.

Also on the general ballot are the three Hood River County Board of Commissioner posts up for election: Running unopposed are Mike Oates for Commission Chair, a two-year term, and incumbents Karen Joplin for Dist. 1 and Bob Benton for Dist. 3; both are four-year terms.

Also on the ballot are Measure 14-62, the proposed County-wide marijuana retail tax, and two measures to be voted on by Cascade Locks voters: 14-63 asks if the charter should be amended regarding election procedures in the case of two-year positions, and 14-64 asks for continuation of the city’s fee to fund emergency medical services.