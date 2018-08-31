Sheriff Log, Aug. 23 to 29

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Aug. 25 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for domestic assault IV and strangulation.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 25 — Laurance Lake Road — Vandalism reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 26 — Highway 35 at milepost 100 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Aug. 27 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Aug. 27 — Highway 35, 6900 block — Deputy responded to a suspected intoxicated driver in the area of milepost 95 on Highway 35.

The driver was located, arrested and lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 25 — Post Canyon Drive — Two vehicles were towed.

Theft or burglary:

Aug. 28 — Airport Drive, 3600 block — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.

Other:

Aug. 23 — Cascade Locks — A search and rescue operation was conducted on the Pacific Crest Trail near Dry Creek Road.

Aug. 23 — State Street, 300 block — Found property reported.

Aug. 24 — Odell Highway — Deputy conducted a welfare check.

Aug. 26 — N.E. Pleasant Drive, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Lost property reported.

Aug. 29 — Clear Creek Road, 7600 block — Found bicycle recovered.