Another voice: Speak up at forum Sept. 6 on Columbia River Treaty

For the past three years, I have traveled the length of the Columbia to document the riverscapes and the tribes and First Nations feelings about the river and hopes for a new treaty that will honor their requests to restore the health of the river and salmon runs back to Canada. Many people have asked how they can get involved.
Your voice is needed for the Columbia River on Sept. 6.
The Columbia River Treaty was originally ratified in 1964 to reduce the risk of floods in downstream cities like Portland and to develop additional hydropower capacity. The treaty resulted in building four major dams, three in British Columbia and one in Montana. Notably, consideration of the health of the Columbia River and its fish and wildlife populations were not included in the original treaty. Not only did the construction of the dams result in the displacement of people, economies and cultures as a result of permanently flooded lands, it had a profound effect on salmon and other fish and wildlife species — and the communities that rely on them — on both sides of the border.
The United States and Canada are currently renegotiating the Columbia River Treaty. And a broad coalition of conservation, tribes, sports, and fishing organizations, is asking the U.S. State Department for important changes.
The coalition’s central push is to make ecosystem-based function a co-equal purpose of the treaty alongside flood control and hydropower. This is a wonky way to describe taking actions to achieve a healthier river and healthier fish and wildlife populations. It would mean operational changes that provide additional water during low and moderate flow years in the spring and summer to increase survival of juvenile salmon migrating downstream to the Pacific Ocean. It also includes fish passage and reintroduction of salmon above Grand Coulee Dam and into Canada.
Please speak up for the Columbia River at the U.S. State Department’s Sept. 6 town hall in Portland
This town hall follows a mid-August round of treaty negotiations in British Columbia, and comes in advance of another mid-October round of negotiations in Portland.
The meeting will be held at the Bonneville Power Administration’s Rates Hearing Room, 1201 Lloyd Blvd., Suite 200, Portland from 5:30 p.m. to approximately 7 p.m
Some suggested comments to make:
Peter Marbach is a photographer, writer, and activist for environmental and social justice issues. A photo essay book on the Columbia River Treaty is forthcoming in Spring 2019.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment