A busy weekend

100 years of airmail will be just one focus of this year’s Hood River Fly-In at Ken Jernstedt Airfield.

The event is just one of many in what will be a particularly active weekend in Hood River.

First Friday events will fill downtown Hood River, with Oak Street and side streets closed to vehicles from 6 to 9 p.m. between Second and Sixth streets. Events include the Hood River Shelter Services mural fundraiser at Shortt Supply, starting at 5 p.m. Friday (details on page A10).

Two local community theater productions open shows this weekend: At Columbia Center for the Arts downtown starting Saturday, and Adult Center Theater on the Heights on Friday. Turn to page A5 for details.

The Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum will host the 2018 Hood River Fly-In at the Hood River airport on Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of airplanes from across the country are expected to visit this event.

Here’s a list of some of the things happening this weekend (see Happenings, page B3 for more):

Just the Blues, Wy’east Middle School, a Jazz Collective (Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association) concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring Ernie Sterno and the Blind Drunks; tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for CGOA members, $5 youths 10-17, at the door or in advance at gorgeorchestra.org.

Note that the Friday concert time is incorrect in the Happenings listing.

Huckleberry Festival, Daubenspeck Park, Bingen, all day Sept. 7-9, with parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, craft fair, live music Friday and Saturday 8-11 p.m., beer garden and slices of huckleberry pie

Art openings:

New Leaf Gallery, artists Nathan Hanna and Karl Golts, 613 Cascade Ave., near Oak Street, 5 p.m. to midnight. Art will be silent auctioned. Music by DJSwoop , DJ Mexi and John Parry. Beverages sold, or BYOB; donuts by Wantdonut.

Sorcha Meek — “Water Series,” through Sept. 30, Doppio café, 310 Oak St., Hood River, every day 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. “I began this series about 10 years ago, after a trip to the Red Sea. It was an experience that inspired and moved me deeply. I have wanted to re-create that underwater feeling ever since,” Meek said.

“Duality,” at Columbia Center for the Arts, Sept. 5-30.Artists’ reception Friday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

“Duality” is an invitation to artists to create work for the gallery that expresses dichotomies, juxtapositions, and dualities. Some artists worked in partnerships, while others are displaying solo works.

In the lobby: Works by Dawn Elle and Linda Reichenbach.

Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, artist talk with photographers Melissa Farlow and Randy Olson, free and open to the public. Farlow and Olson bring their stories and their art to Columbia Center for the Arts as part of “Duality.” Farlow and Olson are photojournalists in the documentary tradition. Even though they are published in LIFE, GEO, Smithsonian and other magazines, they have primarily photographed for the National Geographic Society on more than 50 assignments.

Free workshop, “Reclaiming Passion, Purpose, and Peace,” Sept 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Yoga Samadhi in White Salmon. Instructor Laurel Sophia-Ravens said, “This two-hour workshop is for people who are tired of feeling stressed out or overwhelmed and are ready to start rewriting their story. Students will discover the power of mindfulness, visualization, and creativity. It is designed specifically to start creating both brain based and heart based change immediately.” (Repeats Sept 20, Oct. 5, 18 and 19 in locations in Hood River and White Salmon.)

Register at Eventbrite.com/o/laurel.

WAAAM Fly-In Sept. 8-9

Admission to the Fly-In Fundraiser includes entrance to the museum and visitors are free to roam among the visiting airplanes and talk with the pilots. There will be food all day, both days from local restaurants including the Hood River Eye Openers Lions Club serving a pancake breakfast in the morning.

Biplane and airplane rides are popular every year and will fly all day, both days giving passengers an aerial view of the Fly-In, the Hood and Columbia Rivers, the City of Hood River, and the orchards in the valley. These rides are offered by TacAero.

Other activities include a special history talk about what it is like to fly the old airmail routes at 1 p.m. to help celebrate the 100-year anniversary of airmail, WAAAM’s airplane restoration Shop open house, pilot seminars, an Insitu ScanEagle Donation Celebration at 11 a.m., and book signings by two prominent aviation authors, John D. Trudel and Dennis Bauer.

Fly-in hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 8 and Sunday Sept. 9. Admission is at a special reduced rate of $12 for adults and seniors, $6 for youth ages 5-18 and active duty military personnel. To get the most action out of the weekend ask for the two-day admission deal of $15 for adults and $8 for youth. Information about the Fly-in and the museum is available at the museum website www.waaamuseum.org or by calling 541-308-1600.