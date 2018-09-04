CL Port holds airport town hall Sept. 12

The Port of Cascade Locks will hold a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Marine Park Pavilion to educate the community regarding the results of the Airport Feasibility Study and begin to focus on the future use of the State-owned property.

Port Manager Paul Koch and other officials will review of the results of the Airport Feasibility study and answer questions, and guide a general discussion regarding the future development of the community and the status of the state property and airport.

Questions include “Where is the community going,” “What will be the land needs of the community be over the next 20-30 years?” and, “How would the community like to address future needs,” according to a Port press release.

The airport is located on Forest Lane east of the WaNaPa Avenue-Forest Lane intersection.