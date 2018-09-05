Cougar spotted on Lois Lane at 12:30 p.m., Westside Elementary on lock-in

1:06 P.M.
The Hood River County School District is contacting Westside parents to inform them of the situation. Parents of students who do not normally take the bus are asked to come pick up their child at release time, as kids won't be allowed to walk or ride their bikes home.
One Holly Lane resident reported seeing the cougar go into an alley behind his house and deputies are currently going door-to-door on Avalon Drive, Holly Lane and Lois Lane to advise caution. More information to come.
12:47 p.m.
Westside Elementary School was placed on lock-in at 12:30 p.m., after a cougar was sighted east of the school, on Lois Lane. No one is allowed in or out of the building, according to Superintendent Dan Goldman. Law enforcement was notified and was in the Lois Lane neighborhood by 12:40 p.m. The cougar was believed to be heading east. Attempts are being made to contact ODFW. More information to come.
